Huber Research Upgrades Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) to “Overweight”

Huber Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicom Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.29.

NYSE OMC opened at $48.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average is $53.54.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2,485.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 12,401 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

