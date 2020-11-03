Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,897,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014,020 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,849,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078,079 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 10,406,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,022,000 after buying an additional 144,953 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,903,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,642,000 after buying an additional 31,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,440,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,195,000 after buying an additional 36,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.