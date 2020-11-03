Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HBAN. Bank of America lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.31.

Shares of HBAN opened at $10.81 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,897,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 35.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,849,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078,079 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 10,406,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,022,000 after purchasing an additional 144,953 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,903,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,642,000 after purchasing an additional 31,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,440,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,195,000 after purchasing an additional 36,622 shares during the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

