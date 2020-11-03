IAA (NYSE:IAA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

IAA (NYSE:IAA) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IAA had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 148.99%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of IAA opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. IAA has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.97.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of IAA in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

About IAA

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

