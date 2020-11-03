Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) (IDEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 5th

Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) (LON:IDEA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from Ideagen plc (IDEA.L)’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of IDEA stock opened at GBX 223.16 ($2.92) on Tuesday. Ideagen plc has a 52-week low of GBX 136 ($1.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 227 ($2.97). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 202.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 188.89. The stock has a market cap of $426.06 million and a PE ratio of -2,150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.90, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

