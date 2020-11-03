Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 25,000 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,352.7% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 30,558 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.8% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 207,745 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $15,287,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 580.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 466,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,324,000 after buying an additional 397,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.35.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $85.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.40 and its 200-day moving average is $79.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.50 billion, a PE ratio of 77.45, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

