Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 700,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.7% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned 0.22% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $52,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.78. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $46.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

