Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth $208,000. TCF National Bank increased its stake in shares of CSX by 9.0% in the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 25,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 17.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth $1,339,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth $1,313,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $81.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.25. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $84.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Benchmark upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

