Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $8,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 7.9% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 46,895 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.81.

TJX stock opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.77, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

