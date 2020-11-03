Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,590,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,735,000 after buying an additional 396,524 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 19.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 21,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 18.5% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 9,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 45.7% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 179,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 56,152 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.00.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

