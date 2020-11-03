Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $11.02 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $11,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 41.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of 3M by 51.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 250.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $162.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMM shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.31.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

