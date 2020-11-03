Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $21.18 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 429,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $21,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,004 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO stock opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $208.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.28.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,401,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,534 shares of company stock valued at $16,635,514 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.