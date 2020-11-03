Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $7.36 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 203,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $7,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 500.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 64.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

NYSE:SCHW opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average of $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.13.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $2,501,709.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,614 shares of company stock valued at $9,576,749 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.