Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,694 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $102,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,867.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 393,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,218,000 after acquiring an additional 373,613 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 129.1% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $303.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $329.67.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

