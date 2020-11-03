Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 993,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,600 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 0.37% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $215,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,471,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,960,403,000 after acquiring an additional 931,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,097,136,000 after buying an additional 11,324,054 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,577,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,262,562,000 after buying an additional 424,795 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,549.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,924,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,412,000 after buying an additional 1,851,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,767,000.

IWF stock opened at $210.77 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $234.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

