Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Lowers Stock Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,955,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF accounts for approximately 21.1% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 64.27% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $1,624,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUSL. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,281,000. Retirement Capital Strategies boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $580,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSL opened at $57.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.57. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $62.00.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.