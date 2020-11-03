Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 25,000 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $10,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,133,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,379,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,130,000 after buying an additional 1,288,384 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,029,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,703,000 after buying an additional 609,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,512,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,387,000 after buying an additional 1,203,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $87.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.88 and its 200-day moving average is $77.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

