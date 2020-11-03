Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 5,000 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Shopify comprises approximately 0.4% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Shopify were worth $30,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 180.0% in the second quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 277.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Shopify by 70.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $914.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,004.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $905.92. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $282.08 and a 52 week high of $1,146.91. The stock has a market cap of $110.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,499.96, a PEG ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,040.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,015.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,027.07.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

