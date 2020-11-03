Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 700 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 469.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,663,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,186,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 93,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,018,000 after buying an additional 57,809 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,657.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael N. Mears acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $131.83 per share, for a total transaction of $263,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,700 shares of company stock worth $981,768 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SRE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.63.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $127.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.87. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $161.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

