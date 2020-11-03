Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $16,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 43.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,536,713 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 466,251 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Union Pacific by 7.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Union Pacific by 5.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,325 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $1,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Raymond James lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $12,230,714.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $179.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $210.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

