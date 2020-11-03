Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 5,000 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.4% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $27,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 233.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $172,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $503.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $528.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $518.64.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total value of $19,403,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,068 shares in the company, valued at $63,725,974.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,654 shares of company stock worth $110,671,595. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.