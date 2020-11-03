Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 5,000 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.6% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $43,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,598 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,052,559,000 after purchasing an additional 660,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,268,029,000 after purchasing an additional 260,069 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,020,000 after purchasing an additional 862,914 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,448,494 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,438,826,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.10.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,943,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $184.74 on Tuesday. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.99. The company has a market cap of $358.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

