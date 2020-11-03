Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Trims Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 550,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.71.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.