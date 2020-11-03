Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Trims Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intel from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.92.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

