Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Independent Bank Group has increased its dividend payment by 194.1% over the last three years.

IBTX stock opened at $52.95 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $63.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.96.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

In other Independent Bank Group news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $55,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

