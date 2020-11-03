Innergex Renewable Energy (INE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Innergex Renewable Energy to post earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$150.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$152.30 million.

Shares of TSE INE opened at C$24.45 on Tuesday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$13.97 and a 12 month high of C$26.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$24.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -113.24%.

INE has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Innergex Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.39.

In other news, Director Ross J. Beaty sold 1,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.70, for a total transaction of C$23,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,349,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,280,395.90.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

