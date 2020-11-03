Inogen (INGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.96 million. Inogen had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.68%. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Inogen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $628.66 million, a P/E ratio of 94.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average of $34.51. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $76.89.

INGN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Inogen from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Inogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

