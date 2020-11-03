Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Inphi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Inphi to an equal weight rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.00.

IPHI opened at $137.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Inphi has a fifty-two week low of $55.72 and a fifty-two week high of $143.64. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $175.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inphi will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and cloud markets the United States, China, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption; and semiconductor solutions that are designed to address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

