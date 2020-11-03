Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

IPHI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Inphi from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Inphi from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inphi from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Inphi from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Inphi from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.20.

IPHI opened at $137.85 on Friday. Inphi has a twelve month low of $55.72 and a twelve month high of $143.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $180.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inphi will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $1,144,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,719.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $3,426,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,493,177.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,825,643 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inphi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Inphi in the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Inphi in the third quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Inphi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,551,000. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inphi by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and cloud markets the United States, China, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption; and semiconductor solutions that are designed to address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

