Insider Buying: CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) Insider Acquires C$18,630.00 in Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 27,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$18,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,765,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,287,988.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) alerts:

On Monday, October 26th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 500 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$345.00.

On Thursday, October 22nd, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$1,400.00.

On Monday, October 19th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 25,500 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$17,850.00.

On Friday, October 16th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 50,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$36,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$1,587.00.

On Friday, October 9th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 500 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$350.00.

On Wednesday, October 7th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$1,400.00.

On Monday, October 5th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 126,500 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$88,550.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$1,340.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$1,587.00.

TSE MBA opened at C$0.66 on Tuesday. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a one year low of C$0.40 and a one year high of C$0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.23, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) from C$1.22 to C$1.21 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English teacher training, summer camp, automotive technical training, English teacher preparation, accounting, and IELTS test preparation programs, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.