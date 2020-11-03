Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) PT Raised to $147.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on INSP. Bank of America cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.08.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

NYSE INSP opened at $121.75 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $135.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 19.72 and a current ratio of 20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -53.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.34. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 69.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $8,452,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,818 shares in the company, valued at $419,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,714 shares of company stock valued at $47,069,761 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.