Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.08.

NYSE:INSP opened at $121.75 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $135.20. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.63 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.06. The company has a current ratio of 20.48, a quick ratio of 19.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a negative net margin of 69.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $8,452,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total transaction of $368,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,961,300.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,714 shares of company stock worth $47,069,761 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $45,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $247,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $1,106,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 13.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $253,000.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

