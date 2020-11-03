Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

IART has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.77.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $63.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.17 and a 200 day moving average of $48.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1,481.67, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $261,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,879.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $9,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,091,205 shares in the company, valued at $473,983,898.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 542,341 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $25,485,000 after acquiring an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,782 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,846,000 after acquiring an additional 105,049 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 200,897 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 193,432 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 96,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

