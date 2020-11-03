Integra Resources (NASDAQ:ITRG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Resources (NASDAQ:ITRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from $5.30 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of Integra Resources from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

ITRG opened at $3.22 on Friday. Integra Resources has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.33.

Integra Resources (NASDAQ:ITRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Integra Resources stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:ITRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County, southwestern Idaho.

