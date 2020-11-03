Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inter Parfums has lagged the industry in the past three months. The company recently reported sales numbers for third-quarter 2020, which fell across Europe and U.S.-based operations. However, sales improved sequentially courtesy of reopening of stores as well as solid e-commerce business of the company’s retail customers. Though a robust rebound encouraged management to raise its 2020 earnings and sales view, it still suggests a decline from the year-ago period level. Certainly, the pandemic has dealt a blow to Inter Parfums’ business and travel retail is likely to remain under pressure. Nonetheless, Inter Parfums’ flexible business model, and focus on controlling costs are likely to offer cushion. Also, the company is optimistic about its product pipeline for 2021, including debut of products for the Kate Spade and MCM brands.”

IPAR has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $41.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.45.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.07 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business’s revenue was down 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 139.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 233,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 135,907 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 95.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 197,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after acquiring an additional 96,800 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 24.6% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 377,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after acquiring an additional 74,647 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 88.5% during the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 143,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after buying an additional 67,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth about $2,991,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

