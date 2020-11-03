International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

In related news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $154,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,819. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew N. Liveris purchased 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.92 per share, with a total value of $299,802.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,163. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $112.91 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.48 and a 200-day moving average of $122.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 49.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.