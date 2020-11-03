International Money Express (IMXI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $85.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.25 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 55.77% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, analysts expect International Money Express to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IMXI opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $534.73 million, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.36. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on International Money Express from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities upgraded International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In related news, Director John Rincon sold 300,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $3,828,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jose Perez-Villarreal sold 50,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $844,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 126,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,289.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,072,447 shares of company stock valued at $65,390,070 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

