Intrusion (INTZ) & Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Intrusion (NASDAQ: INTZ) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer & office equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Intrusion to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Intrusion alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Intrusion and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrusion 0 0 1 0 3.00 Intrusion Competitors 483 2221 2705 94 2.44

As a group, “Computer & office equipment” companies have a potential upside of 18.12%. Given Intrusion’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intrusion has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Intrusion has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intrusion’s peers have a beta of 1.49, suggesting that their average stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intrusion and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intrusion $13.64 million $4.47 million 35.11 Intrusion Competitors $12.13 billion $1.17 billion -136.19

Intrusion’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Intrusion. Intrusion is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Intrusion and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrusion 5.88% 44.12% 9.06% Intrusion Competitors -43.82% -87.33% -11.87%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.4% of shares of all “Computer & office equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Intrusion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “Computer & office equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Intrusion beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc. develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations. The company also offers Compliance Commander for regulated information and data privacy protection. In addition, it resells third-party products, such as computers and servers for the implementation of its software into customer networks, as well as provides installation and threat data interpretation services. The company's customers primarily include the United States federal government and local government entities, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, hospitals and other healthcare providers, and other customers. Intrusion Inc. markets and distributes its products through a direct sales force to end-users, distributors, system integrators, managed service providers, and value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as Intrusion.com, Inc. and changed its name to Intrusion Inc. in November 2001. Intrusion Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.