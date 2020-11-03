Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,433,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,246,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

RSP opened at $109.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.39. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

