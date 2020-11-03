Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) Shares Sold by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp owned about 0.10% of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMO. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr in the second quarter valued at $4,608,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,052,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,485,000 after acquiring an additional 186,141 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the 1st quarter worth $1,561,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 101,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 62,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 208.9% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 76,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 51,892 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMO stock opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $13.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th.

About Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

