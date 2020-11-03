Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson downgraded Investar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.17.

NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $14.29 on Friday. Investar has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $26.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Investar had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Investar will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.36%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 442.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 14.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 96.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Investar during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 34.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

