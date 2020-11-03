Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNST):

10/29/2020 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2020 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/27/2020 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/13/2020 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/12/2020 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2020 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/6/2020 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2020 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/24/2020 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2020 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

9/15/2020 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/8/2020 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

Shares of CNST opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $59.49. The company has a current ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $933.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 258.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 235,860 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $314,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,947,000 after purchasing an additional 109,323 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 204.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 77,400 shares during the period.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

