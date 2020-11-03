Invitae (NVTA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Invitae to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 182.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Invitae to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NVTA opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.03. Invitae has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $55.38.

In other news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $55,854.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $29,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,357 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,961. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Invitae in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.78.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

