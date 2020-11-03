Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $66.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 10.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 2,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $100,360.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $101,413.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,889 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $135,378.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,794 shares in the company, valued at $646,386.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,203 shares of company stock worth $252,600. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

