IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Price Target Raised to $177.00 at Canaccord Genuity

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $174.00 to $177.00 in a research note released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IPGP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.43.

Shares of IPGP opened at $190.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 80.11 and a beta of 1.54. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $98.04 and a 1 year high of $202.58.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.20, for a total value of $555,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,960,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Peeler sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $57,284.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,040.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,460 shares of company stock valued at $6,062,939. 34.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 55.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 833.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 29,247 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2,862.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,137,000 after purchasing an additional 338,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

