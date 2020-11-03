Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Holdings Increased by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 34.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 25,224 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 187.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 76,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 50,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,880,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,677,000 after purchasing an additional 314,582 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 18.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.12. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $982.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $218,447.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.