iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Opus Capital Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Opus Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 29,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 35,324 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 84,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 22,116 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA opened at $58.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.28. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

