iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stake Cut by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 441.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter.

IEMG opened at $54.20 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.68 and a 200-day moving average of $49.89.

