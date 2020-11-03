iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,282 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 497.2% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 116,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 97,111 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 241,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.47.

