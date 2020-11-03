iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDV. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 340.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 336,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 260,192 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,316,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 286,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 97,784 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,013,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,034,000 after purchasing an additional 35,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 288,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 26,975 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IDV stock opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.20.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

